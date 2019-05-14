Why there are now more women in work than ever before

The number of British women in employment has reached a record high but the increase isn't necessarily down to any improvements for female workers.

The UK employment rate for women has been steadily increasing for almost a decade, jumping from around 65% in 2010 to 71% in 2019, ONS figures show.

But what looks like progress is actually, according to the ONS, partly due to changes in the state pension age for women, resulting in fewer retiring between the ages of 60 and 65.

Despite state pension changes driving up employment, the general picture for UK workers is good, with unemployment down by 65,000 to 1.3 million, continuing a general trend which started in early 2012.

The number of vacancies has fallen in recent months but employment jumped by 99,000 in the three months to March, to 32.7 million, the third highest total since records began in 1971.