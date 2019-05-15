- ITV Report
-
A chilly start to Wednesday but it will soon start to warm up
A chilly start, but soon warming up with mainly clear skies and strong sunshine through the day. It will be feeling warm in the afternoon, particularly across Northern England and Scotland, but it will feel cooler near breezy southern and eastern coasts of the UK.
The odd shower is possible over higher ground in northern England or Scotland during the afternoon, but most places will stay dry. Top temperatures of 24 Celsius (75 F).