Birdwatchers urged to join the ‘puffarazzi’: Photos of puffins needed to help threatened seabird

A three mile stretch of chalk cliffs on the Yorkshire coast is one of the most valuable habitats for a variety of seabirds.

But there is one bird above all that people come to see: the puffin.

Bempton Cliffs near Bridlington is one of just 30 known breeding sites for this bird which is classed as vulnerable to extinction.

The cliffs are some of the most popular for birdwatching in the whole of Britain and in the summer months, up to 1,000 people will flock to the site every single day.

Conservationists now want those eyes to join the “puffarazzi” and photograph puffins with fish in their bills to help find out how their diet is changing as a result of global warming.

They want to know what the seabirds are feeding their young.

The citizen science scheme was first run by the RSPB in 2017, with 602 people sending in 1,402 photos of the seabirds from almost 40 colonies.

The pictures have helped scientists identify areas where puffins are struggling to find the large nutritious fish which they need to feed their chicks, or pufflings, the RSPB said.