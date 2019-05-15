Democratic presidential candidates condemn Alabama abortion law

Alabama’s new law restricting abortion in nearly every circumstance has moved one of the most polarising issues in American politics to the centre of the 2020 presidential campaign. The state’s legislation — the toughest of several anti-abortion measures that have passed recently – — prompted an outcry from Democratic presidential candidates, who warned that conservatives were laying the groundwork to undermine the landmark Roe v Wade decision. The White House did not comment on the Alabama bill, signed into law by Republican Governor Kay Ivey, as President Donald Trump tries to balance his conservative base against the potential of antagonising women who are already sceptical about his presidency. The furore over abortion quickly took over on the Democratic campaign trail. Rallying supporters in New Hampshire, Senator Kamala Harris said she would back a legal challenge to Alabama and Georgia’s restrictive abortion laws.

Democratic presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris has criticised the abortion law Credit: Paul Sancya/AP

She also vowed to make a commitment to upholding the Roe decision a “significant factor” in any Supreme Court nominees she might choose as president. However, she declined to go as far as presidential rival Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, who has promised to only nominate judges ready to preserve the 1973 ruling that established a woman’s constitutional right to an abortion. “I respect every woman’s right to make a decision about what’s in the best interest of herself and her family,” Ms Harris said. Kentucky, Mississippi, Ohio and Georgia have approved abortion bans once a foetal heartbeat is detected, which can occur in about the sixth week of pregnancy. None of these laws are yet in force, either because of later effective dates or legal challenges that have blocked them. But supporters have openly predicted that the laws could spark court fights that will eventually lead the Supreme Court to revisit its Roe decision. Ms Gillibrand plans to fly to Atlanta on Thursday to meet with women protesting against Georgia’s state law.

Democratic presidential candidate Senator Kirsten Gillibrand has vowed to fight the anti-abortion moves Credit: Charles Krupa/AP