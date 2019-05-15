Drivers warned of rush-hour disruption as crews tackle Neasden warehouse fire

A large warehouse fire is threatening to cause severe rush-hour disruption in north London after forcing the closure of a major route.

The blaze at a commercial building on the North Circular in Neasden halted traffic on the ring road in both directions between Neasden Lane North and Staples Corner, where the key route meets the M1, in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Transport for London (TfL) said the M1 had also been closed southbound at the interchange and urged motorists to use alternative routes.