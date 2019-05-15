- ITV Report
Drivers warned of rush-hour disruption as crews tackle Neasden warehouse fire
A large warehouse fire is threatening to cause severe rush-hour disruption in north London after forcing the closure of a major route.
The blaze at a commercial building on the North Circular in Neasden halted traffic on the ring road in both directions between Neasden Lane North and Staples Corner, where the key route meets the M1, in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
Transport for London (TfL) said the M1 had also been closed southbound at the interchange and urged motorists to use alternative routes.
The London Fire Brigade (LFB) said 10 fire engines and 70 firefighters were tackling the fire on the first floor of a nearby warehouse, while the Metropolitan Police had sent officers to the scene.
Scotland Yard tweeted: “We’re assisting @LondonFire at a warehouse fire on the A406 in #Neasden, Road closures likely to severely affect North Circ Rd, Staples Corner and other key routes into morning rush hour. Drivers should avoid the area.”
LFB tweeted: “Ten fire engines & around 70 firefighters are tackling a blaze in a commercial building on North Circular Road in #Neasden. Half of the first floor is alight”
TfL said the North Circular would remain closed between Neasden and the Staples Corner flyover during rush hour.
"The A406 North Circular Road is closed both ways between Neasden and Staples Corner Flyover due to a large building fire between the two," TfL Traffic News tweeted.
"Heavy @LondonFire presence and it's expected to remain closed during the morning peak period."