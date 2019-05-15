England’s best beaches given Blue Flag awards - is your local seaside on the list?

More than 200 beaches around England’s coasts have received awards for being clean, safe and meeting high environmental standards.

Keep Britain Tidy has announced the winners of 71 Blue Flags and 137 Seaside Awards, an increase of 18 beaches on 2018.

The international Blue Flag and the UK Seaside Awards are quality marks for beaches and mean they are clean, safe and meet high environmental and bathing water quality standards, Keep Britain Tidy said.

Blue Flag beaches also have to run a minimum of five educational activities for the local community and visitors to make people aware of the importance of looking after the natural environment.

The announcement comes as polling for Keep Britain Tidy suggests many people feel a sense of guilt, or even “eco-anxiety”, when they go to a beach or other tourist destination and see plastic rubbish around.