European election leaflets wanted for archive of political material

Britain’s largest archive of election literature is asking members of the public to send it leaflets from parties campaigning in the European elections.

The University of Bristol’s Special Collections Library holds more than 30,000 election addresses from every British general election since 1892.

It is asking members of the public to send it material from all political parties and independent candidates from all constituencies in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Archivist Hannah Lowery said: “Special Collections has an extensive collection of election addresses from the first European Election held in Britain in 1979, until the forthcoming election to be held on May 23.

“This upcoming election is particularly significant as it comes at a time of strong sentiment towards the EU, with new parties emerging and huge uncertainty around Britain’s future relationship with Europe.

“We would ask people in all constituencies in the UK to send materials from all political parties to us.

“This material will help academics, students, members of the public, politicians, and others find out what was discussed now in the future.”

When the first European elections were held in June 1979, they were hailed as the world’s first international elections.

Margaret Thatcher’s Conservative Party stated in the opening paragraph of its manifesto that Britain’s future “lies unequivocally within the European Community”.

The UK became a fully-fledged member of the European Economic Community, as it was then, on January 1 1973.