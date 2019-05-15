Facebook Live rules tightened following Christchurch attack

Students light candles as they gather for a vigil to commemorate victims of the Christchurch attacks. Credit: AP

Facebook will restrict people who have broken certain rules from using its Live streaming feature, in response to the mosque terror attack in Christchurch, New Zealand. The social network is toughening its stance on live broadcasts with a “one strike” policy being placed on any account which violates Facebook’s most serious policies from their first offence. This means that, for example, if someone were to share a statement from a terrorist group with no context, they will be immediately blocked from using Live for a set period of time, such as 30 days.

The social network is introducing a stricter ‘one strike’ policy to prevent terrorist and violent Facebook Live broadcasts. Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA

Facebook said it intends to extend restrictions into other areas over the coming weeks, beginning with preventing those same people from creating ads on Facebook. “We recognise the tension between people who would prefer unfettered access to our services and the restrictions needed to keep people safe on Facebook,” Guy Rosen, Facebook vice president of integrity, said. “Our goal is to minimise risk of abuse on Live while enabling people to use Live in a positive way every day.” At the time, Facebook said the video was viewed fewer than 200 times during its live broadcast and was was viewed about 4,000 times in total before being removed. In addition, the company has pledged £5.8 million towards new research partnerships in a bid to improve its ability to automatically detect offending content after some manipulated edits of the Christchurch attack managed to bypass existing detection systems.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has launched an inquiry into the massacre of 50 people at two Christchurch mosques. Credit: AP

It will work with the University of Maryland, Cornell University and The University of California, Berkeley, to develop new techniques that detect manipulated media, whether it is imagery, video or audio, as well as ways to distinguish between people who unwittingly share manipulated content and those who intentionally create them. “This work will be critical for our broader efforts against manipulated media, including DeepFakes,” Mr Rosen continued. “We hope it will also help us to more effectively fight organised bad actors who try to outwit our systems as we saw happen after the Christchurch attack.” Google also struggled to remove new uploads of the attack on its video sharing website YouTube.