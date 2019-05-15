Free cashpoints ‘disappearing from deprived neighbourhoods’

Access to free cash machines is declining in some of the most deprived communities, experts have warned.

Research by the University of Bristol found “stark differences” in access to cash between different types of neighbourhoods in the city.

Bank branches and free cashpoints were concentrated in areas of economic activity, such as the affluent neighbourhood of Clifton.

Cash machines in more deprived areas tended to be owned by firms that increasingly charge people to withdraw money, researches said.

On Whiteladies Road – known as the Golden Mile – 29% of cash machines were not owned by banks.

This compared to 89% of cashpoints in the more deprived area of Stapleton Road in Easton.

Two-thirds of the cash machines that began charging fees between October 2018 and March 2019 were within deprived neighbourhoods.

Dr Daniel Tischer, lecturer at the University of Bristol’s School of Management, said: “As part of our research, we regularly encountered people who found it difficult to access mainstream banking products.

“They do not use digital payments because they find it easier to manage their money in cash, and simply had a lack trust in digital banking. For these people, cash very much continues to be king.