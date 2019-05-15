Glasgow pledges to be first carbon-neutral city in the UK

Glasgow has pledged to become the first carbon neutral city in the UK.

The city’s council and ScottishPower have announced a range of strategies in an attempt to reduce carbon emissions ahead of the new national target of 2045, from transport and heating to investment in renewable energy.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon welcomed the pledge and said: “This month’s report from the Committee on Climate Change underlined the scale of the climate emergency. That is why the Scottish Government moved quickly with changes to our Climate Change Bill to set a net zero target for Scotland by 2045.

“Today’s announcement between Scottish Power and Glasgow City Council – to make Glasgow the UK’s first net-zero city – is a very welcome step.

“Reaching our goals will need exactly this kind of partnership approach – with Government, business, local authorities and citizens all playing their part.”

Glasgow introduced the first low-emmision zone outside of London at the end of 2018, and now Scottish Power say that its plans for more workplace and public electric vehicle charging hubs will be at the heart of decarbonisation in the city.