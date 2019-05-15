Musicians keep it seriously cool as they break record for most northerly ice concert to highlight ocean plight

A group of musicians playing instruments carved from ice have broken the record for the most northerly concert, aimed at highlighting the need to protect oceans.

The concert, which was staged by charity Greenpeace, took place in Norway in temperatures below -12 degrees Celsius.

Not only did the musicians battle freezing cold conditions to perform, the iceophone, ice horn and ice cello they played were carved out of ice collected from arctic waters.

Greenpeace's aim was to highlight the dire situation in the Arctic, which they say is suffering from record breaking ice loss this year.