- ITV Report
Musicians keep it seriously cool as they break record for most northerly ice concert to highlight ocean plight
A group of musicians playing instruments carved from ice have broken the record for the most northerly concert, aimed at highlighting the need to protect oceans.
The concert, which was staged by charity Greenpeace, took place in Norway in temperatures below -12 degrees Celsius.
Not only did the musicians battle freezing cold conditions to perform, the iceophone, ice horn and ice cello they played were carved out of ice collected from arctic waters.
Greenpeace's aim was to highlight the dire situation in the Arctic, which they say is suffering from record breaking ice loss this year.
"By putting the spotlight on the Arctic ocean and ice loss, we want to emphasise the immediate need for ocean sanctuaries not only for the north pole, but for the entire planet," said Halvard Raavand, oceans campaigner from Greenpeace Nordic.
The organisation is campaigning for a coalition of countries to protect at least 30 percent of the world’s global oceans by 2030.
Mr Raavand added: "Over the next year, governments are negotiating at the United Nations towards a Global Ocean Treaty that could pave the way for the creation of a network of ocean sanctuaries."
The charity says that in April this year, the average temperature was 8 degrees above normal.
“You have to treat ice with respect, otherwise it breaks. We should do the same with nature”, said Terje Isungset, the lead musician on the three minute performance composed exclusively for the occasion.