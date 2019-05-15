Jumpin' Jack Flash - look who's back! Mick Jagger, 75, shows off signature dance moves to reveal heart surgery success

He may be 75-years-old but his well-documented health and fitness regime is not out of line with that of an Olympic athlete a quarter of his age.

So it will have come as no surprise that Sir Mick Jagger has made a speedy recovery from heart valve replacement surgery he underwent last month - and could not resist the opportunity to show off to his fans.

Posting a video clip on Twitter of him in a dance studio, the Rolling Stones frontman can be seen rehearsing the signature moves that make up his energetic stage performances.

Wearing a white t-shirt, tracksuit bottoms and white trainers, the performance by the father of eight will be seen as an indication that Sir Mick will soon be ready to resume the tour he was forced to postpone in March.