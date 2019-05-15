- ITV Report
Jumpin' Jack Flash - look who's back! Mick Jagger, 75, shows off signature dance moves to reveal heart surgery success
He may be 75-years-old but his well-documented health and fitness regime is not out of line with that of an Olympic athlete a quarter of his age.
So it will have come as no surprise that Sir Mick Jagger has made a speedy recovery from heart valve replacement surgery he underwent last month - and could not resist the opportunity to show off to his fans.
Posting a video clip on Twitter of him in a dance studio, the Rolling Stones frontman can be seen rehearsing the signature moves that make up his energetic stage performances.
Wearing a white t-shirt, tracksuit bottoms and white trainers, the performance by the father of eight will be seen as an indication that Sir Mick will soon be ready to resume the tour he was forced to postpone in March.
At the time the star apologised to fans and said he was ''devastated'' to temporarily cancel the North American leg of the band's ''No Filter'' tour which had been scheduled to kick off in Miami on April 20.
The statement simply said doctors had advised he needed medical treatment.
Days later it emerged he needed heart surgery which was carried out in New York at the start of April.
The singer took to Twitter to show his appreciation and praised medical staff for their efforts.
He wrote: "Thank you everyone for all your messages of support, I'm feeling much better now and on the mend - and also a huge thank you to all the hospital staff for doing a superb job."
He also posted a picture of himself on his Twitter, days after the surgery out and about, telling his followers: ''A walk in the park!''