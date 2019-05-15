Laser show marks Eiffel Tower’s 130th birthday

Paris has wished the Eiffel Tower a happy birthday with an elaborate night-time laser show retracing the monument’s 130-year history. Earlier in the day, 1,300 children were invited to a giant “snack time” beneath the tower known as the Iron Lady. After nightfall, a 12-minute laser display began flashing across the facade in shows that will run until Friday night.

Professional climbers scaled the monument to mount the lights for the unprecedented show. Around six million people go up the tower every year, in addition to the crowds who just come to look at Gustave Eiffel’s creation, designed for the 1889 World’s Fair.

Credit: Christophe Ena/AP