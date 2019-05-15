New figures show child poverty levels of up to 46% in parts of Scotland

Ministers must take urgent action to deal with the “staggering levels of child poverty” that parts of Scotland are facing, campaigners have demanded. In eight of Scotland’s 32 local authorities more than a quarter of all children are growing up in poverty, new figures showed. In the Glasgow City Council area almost two fifths (37%) of youngsters are living in families that are struggling to get by, according to the End Child Poverty coalition. In the Glasgow Southside contsituency, where First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is the MSP, the data showed that 46% of children are in families that are in poverty after housing costs have been taken into account. Her constituency had the greatest proportion of youngsters in poverty in Scotland, ahead of Glasgow Shettleston (42%) and Glasgow Kelvin (41%).

That compares to a child poverty rate of 11% in the nearby Eastwood constituency – with the same level also recorded in the Shetland Islands. The figures were calculated by researchers at the University of Loughborough for End Child Poverty, a coalition of more than 70 organsiations including children’s charities, faith groups, trade unions and others. While the Scottish Government has pledged to introduce a new family income supplement to help those in need, campaigners said action was needed before the planned timescale for this of 2022. John Dickie, director of the Child Poverty Action Group in Scotland, said: “Today’s stark figures outline the staggering levels of child poverty that many of our communities face. “There is no question rising child poverty is driven by UK Government social security cuts but Scottish Ministers must act now with the utmost urgency to introduce their promised income supplement.” Mr Dickie, also a member of the End Child Poverty in Scotland umbrella group, added: “These aren’t just statistics. These are children going hungry, missing out on school trips, unable to enjoy the activities and opportunities their better off peers take for granted.” Jackie Brock, the chief executive of Children in Scotland, said the 500,000 increase in child poverty across the UK since 2010 was a “shameful indictment of a social security system which has failed children and failed families”.

