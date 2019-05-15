NHS England to fund treatment for children with muscle-wasting condition

Treatment which can prolong the lives of children with a rare genetic condition will be made available on the NHS. Nusinersen, also called Spinraza and made by Biogen, is the first treatment that targets the underlying cause of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

NHS England said it has successfully negotiated a deal with Biogen, describing it as “one of the most comprehensive deals in the world”. SMA affects the nerves in the spinal cord, making muscles weaker and causing problems with movement, breathing and swallowing. Where it develops in babies and toddlers, it can significantly reduce life expectancy. Between 600 and 1,200 children and adults are currently living with the condition in England and Wales. While not a cure, trials have shown that nusinersen can slow the effects of SMA in some cases, allowing babies and toddlers to develop stronger muscles and survive for longer without breathing support. It is injected directly into the spine and is a lifelong treatment.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.