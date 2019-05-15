Notre Dame's charred interior revealed nearly one month after devastating fire

The charred interior of Notre Dame has been seen for the first time since a huge fire ripped through the 850-year-old Paris landmark nearly a month ago.

Restoration workers in protective suits and masks can be seen removing the debris, including scorched beams strewn across the cathedral's floor.

Among the scenes of devastation, filmed by ABC News' David Muir, remain some of most iconic Gothic features unharmed by the blaze, including the stained glass Rose windows.

The fire caused extensive damage to the building, in particular, the collapse of the central spire on the historic cathedral.