Prisons watchdog warns custody cell toilets are a ‘potential biohazard’

A prison watchdog has warned that urinals in custody cells at a Scottish court are a “potential biohazard”.

An inspection report by HM Inspectorate of Prisons for Scotland (HMIPS) found people held in cells at Paisley Sheriff Court custody unit were continuing to use the deactivated urinals, which “emanated an odour of stale urine”.

In her foreword to the report, HM Chief Inspector of Prisons for Scotland Wendy Sinclair-Gieben, said: “Deactivated urinals within the cells and the lack of sanitary bins caused a potential biohazard.”

The report states: “There were urinals in each of the holding cells. During the inspection, they had been deactivated and emanated an odour of stale urine.

“Court custody unit (CCU) staff advised that prisoners were instructed not to use the urinals and to ask to be taken from the holding cell to the toilet.

“However, this was frequently ignored and prisoners use the urinals. As they had been deactivated, they could not be flushed and a request had to be made for cleaners to attend and dispose of the urine.”

Following the inspection, sanitary bins have been installed, the inspectors were informed, with prisoners previously having had to leave bagged sanitary products in a corner of the cell for daily collection.

Removing or covering the cell urinals to prevent use was one of series of recommendations made by inspectors.