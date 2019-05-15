Scottish Financial Enterprise appoint new chairman

Scottish Financial Enterprise (SFE) has appointed Philip Grant of Lloyds Bank as its new chairman.

The representative group for the financial services industry in Scotland has announced that he will succeed Jim Pettigrew at the end of his three-year term, subject to members’ approval.

Mr Grant will take on the role alongside his current chairmanship of Lloyds Banking Group’s Scottish executive committee and as managing director in the bank’s insurance and wealth department.

The CBI Council member also sits on the Scottish Government’s Banking and Economy Advisory Group, co-chaired by Economy Secretary Derek Mackay.