Death of Jeremy Kyle guest dominates front pages on Wednesday May 15

The death of Jeremy Kyle guest dominates today's front pages. Credit: PA

Fallout from the apparent suicide of a Jeremy Kyle Show guest makes headlines on Wednesday. The Prime Minister said she was “deeply concerned” over reports of the death of Stephen Dymond, The Sun says.

The 62-year-old told his son the host had “really laid into” him after he failed a lie detector test, the Daily Mail reports.

ITV is under growing pressure to cancel the show for good, the Daily Mirror reports.

The i says executives at the broadcaster were meeting to discuss the show’s future.

The Daily Star carries comments from Mr Dymond’s former partner’s daughter in defence of the programme.

Kyle was seen near his home in Windsor on Tuesday, the Metro reports.

In other news, British troops facing investigation over alleged historical offences will be granted stronger legal protections under new proposals, the Daily Express reports.

The Guardian says the plans by new Defence Secretary Penny Mordaunt would exclude Northern Ireland.

The Daily Telegraph leads with the court case of a man alleged to have lied about a paedophile ring operating out of Westminster.

The Times leads with a debate over the adoption of an official definition of Islamophobia.

And theFinancial Times reports on a hack of WhatsApp that allowed surveillance spyware to be implanted on to phones by attackers.