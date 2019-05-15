Prince William launches campaign using football to encourage men to talk about their mental health

Prince William today launched a new mental health campaign with football at the heart of it.

The Duke of Cambridge said he wanted to use the sport to encourage more men to discuss depression.

Suicide is the biggest killer of men under 45 and Prince William said he hoped the initiative would show how support from a team, at any level, can encourage players to open up.

Football did prove to be a lifeline for James Casling, a player for Queen's Park Rangers mental health team.

His father killed himself on his 15th birthday and James has attempted suicide several times. He told ITV News, playing football has changed his life for the better.

The Duke of Cambridge met grassroots football players, coaches and fans from clubs across the country at Wembley Stadium on Wednesday.

A video supporting the campaign and featuring the Duke and England manager Gareth Southgate was also shown at the launch.