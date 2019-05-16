£100 fine for drivers who ignore smart motorway lane closures

Motorists who drive in closed lanes on smart motorways can automatically be handed a £100 fine and three penalty points from next month.

Police will be given the power to punish drivers caught on traffic cameras ignoring red X signs, under new Home Office legislation coming into force on June 10.

Currently motorists who drive in closed lanes are only fined if they are caught by an officer at the time of the offence.

Hundreds of miles of motorways across England have been converted into smart motorways, meaning the hard shoulder is used as either a permanent or part-time running lane.