AG Barr to launch new Irn-Bru energy drink in July

AG Barr has announced it is to launch an energy drink version of Irn-Bru this summer.

Irn-Bru Energy will be made from a new formula said to combine the Scottish drink’s flavour with taurine, caffeine, B vitamins and the “taste of an energy drink”.

The official launch will see sugar and no sugar variants hit the shelves from July 1 across Scotland, Ireland and the north of England.

It is said to contain 32mg of caffeine per 100ml, roughly the same as a medium latte from a high street coffee chain.