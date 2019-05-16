Boris Johnson announces Conservative Party leadership bid

Boris Johnson has said he will run for leader of the Conservative Party. Credit: PA

Boris Johnson has said he will run for leader of the Conservative Party after Theresa May stands down. The MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip made the comments during a conversation at the BIBA 2019 business conference in Manchester. Asked if he was interested in taking Mrs May's job, the former foreign secretary responded: "I'm going to go for it. Of course I'm going to go for it."

As he stepped into a taxi following the conference, Mr Johnson refused to answer any questions on whether Mrs May should step aside. Later in the afternoon, as he arrived back at London's Euston station wearing a cycling helmet, Mr Johnson refused to answer if he was going for Mrs May's job, instead answering he was "going for his bike".