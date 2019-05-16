- ITV Report
Boris Johnson announces Conservative Party leadership bid
Boris Johnson has said he will run for leader of the Conservative Party after Theresa May stands down.
The MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip made the comments during a conversation at the BIBA 2019 business conference in Manchester.
Asked if he was interested in taking Mrs May's job, the former foreign secretary responded: "I'm going to go for it. Of course I'm going to go for it."
As he stepped into a taxi following the conference, Mr Johnson refused to answer any questions on whether Mrs May should step aside.
Later in the afternoon, as he arrived back at London's Euston station wearing a cycling helmet, Mr Johnson refused to answer if he was going for Mrs May's job, instead answering he was "going for his bike".
Mr Johnson is among a handful of MPs to express their interest in leading the party when Mrs May moves out of Number 10.
Esther McVey, Dominic Raab, Andrea Leadsom, Michael Gove are among those who have thrown their hat into the ring for the leadership.
On Thursday afternoon, fellow leadership contender Amber Rudd said Boris' announcement was "no big surprise".
The prime minister met with members of the 1922 Committee on Thursday to set in motion plans for her to leave the role. Sir Graham Brady said he would meet her again in early in June to agree the details.
But despite the meeting it remains unclear when Mrs May will stand down, triggering a leadership contest.