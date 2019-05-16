Conservatoire launches new musical theatre scholarship

The Donna McKechnie Musical Theatre Scholarship is designed to support musical theatre students at the Glasgow-based institution who are working towards degrees in performance, production and musical directing.

Tony Award-winning stage star Donna McKechnie has given her name to the new scholarship fund at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland (RCS).

A Broadway star has unveiled a new scholarship to support the next generation of musical theatre talent in Scotland.

McKechnie said: “I have the highest regard for the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland and all of the great work that it does.

“If young artists have the talent, passion and drive needed to succeed in this glorious, tough and life-affirming world of musical theatre, lack of finances shouldn’t derail them.

“As a dedicated mentor, I am committed not just to pass the baton but to be able to continue inspiring, encouraging and being a positive influence for this new generation of performing artists. I am more than excited to endorse this scholarship in my name. It is, indeed, an honour.”

McKechnie won a Tony Award for her performance in the original Broadway production of A Chorus Line, and she has gone on to star in a string of smash-hit musicals.

RCS Principal Professor Jeffrey Sharkey said: “Donna has dedicated her life to performance and we are thrilled that she’s spearheading this important new scholarship that will help propel future students on their own creative paths.”

Donations to the fund can be made at rcs.ac.uk/scholarships