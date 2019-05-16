Ex-reality star Kelly Osbourne says 'there's responsibility on everyone' to protect TV guests

Kelly Osbourne has spoken out over reality TV shows exploiting people saying it's "everyone's responsibility" to protect those on-screen, following the death of a Jeremy Kyle Show guest.

The 34-year-old, who rose to fame on MTV's reality show The Osbournes alongside her famous family, told ITV News Presenter Alastair Stewart: "You can't exploit people without aftercare."

She said: "I think that in some ways there's responsibility on everyone.

"You have to realise that TV is very powerful and to people who aren't well-versed in this industry, you need to make sure that you know ... if it's too much for that person to deal with that there is some form of aftercare."

An inquiry has begun into reality TV programmes after The Jeremy Kyle Show was permanently cancelled by ITV.