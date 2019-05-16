- ITV Report
Ex-reality star Kelly Osbourne says 'there's responsibility on everyone' to protect TV guests
Kelly Osbourne has spoken out over reality TV shows exploiting people saying it's "everyone's responsibility" to protect those on-screen, following the death of a Jeremy Kyle Show guest.
The 34-year-old, who rose to fame on MTV's reality show The Osbournes alongside her famous family, told ITV News Presenter Alastair Stewart: "You can't exploit people without aftercare."
She said: "I think that in some ways there's responsibility on everyone.
"You have to realise that TV is very powerful and to people who aren't well-versed in this industry, you need to make sure that you know ... if it's too much for that person to deal with that there is some form of aftercare."
An inquiry has begun into reality TV programmes after The Jeremy Kyle Show was permanently cancelled by ITV.
News of the inquiry came as more details emerged of Steve Dymond's appearance on The Jeremy Kyle Show.
The 63-year-old took a lie-detector test to convince fiance Jane Callaghan he had not been unfaithful but they split after he failed, it has been reported.
ITV's CEO confirmed its axing on Wednesday morning following widespread calls to take the programme off-air permanently rather than temporarily.
Dame Carolyn McCall said: "Given the gravity of recent events we have decided to end production of The Jeremy Kyle Show."