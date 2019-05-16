Ex-MI6 chief joins calls to bar Huawei from UK’s 5G network

Ex-MI6 boss hits out at government's decision to use Huawei. Credit: PA

Allowing the Chinese tech giant Huawei to have a role in building the UK’s 5G network poses an unnecessary risk to national security, a former MI6 chief has warned. Sir Richard Dearlove said using Huawei equipment could place the Chinese government in a “potentially advantageous exploitative position” in the UK’s future telecoms network. He joins a growing chorus of senior figures voicing concern after it was reported last month that Theresa May is ready to give the green light to the firm supplying “non-core” elements of the system. His intervention comes as US President Donald Trump signed an executive order effectively banning American firms from using foreign telecoms deemed to pose a threat to national security.

Ex-MI6 chief Sir Richard Dearlove said the potential involvement of Huawei is ‘deeply worrying’ Credit: Fiona Hanson/PA

Although it does not name Huawei, it is widely considered to be aimed at the firm following repeated warnings by US officials that it could be used by the Chinese state to spy on or sabotage foreign networks. In a foreword to a new report by the Henry Jackson Society (HJS) think tank, Sir Richard said the involvement of Huawei had to be viewed as a “potential security risk” to the UK. “The fact that the British Government now appears to have decided to place the development of some its most sensitive critical infrastructure in the hands of a company from the People’s Republic of China (PRC) is deeply worrying,” he wrote. “The PRC uses its sophisticated technical capabilities not only to control its own population (to an extreme and growing degree), but it also conducts remotely aggressive intelligence gathering operations on a global scale. “No part of the communist Chinese state is ultimately able to operate free of the control exercised by its Communist Party leadership. “To place the PRC in a potentially advantageous exploitative position in the UK’s future telecommunications systems therefore is a risk, however remote it may seem at the moment, we simply do not need to take.”

Donald Trump has signed an order barring US firms from using foreign telecoms considered a threat to security Credit: Brian Lawless/PA

The Government has insisted no final decision has been taken on Huawei’s involvement in the UK network, although the issue remains highly sensitive in Whitehall. The leak last month of details of a National Security Council meeting, when Mrs May was said have overridden ministers who had expressed concerns about giving Huawei a role, led to the sacking of defence secretary Gavin Williamson. Sir Richard said the Government – which has been seeking to build economic links with China – should not be influenced by fears of economic reprisals by Beijing if Huawei is excluded. “If Australia can blackball Huawei as its 5G provider, the UK can certainly do the same without undue concern about the consequences,” he said.

The PM has overriden concerns from her own MPs on Huawei. Credit: PA