Game of Thrones releases trailer ahead of its final ever episode

Be advised this article contains spoilers from the penultimate episode aired on May 13.

Game of Thrones has released a trailer ahead of the show's final ever episode.

In the trailer, fan-favourite Tyrion Lannister is seen looking concerned as he examines the burnt rubble left around King's Landing and the Red Keep following Daenerys and Drogon's fiery siege on the city.

The hit HBO series is finally nearing its conclusion after eight action-packed series.

Another cutaway shows Daenerys's faithful Unsullied army standing to attention in front of the burning city.

The army can be seen making way for their Queen as she strolls out of the city with her back to the final camera shot.

The Dothraki are filmed charging on horseback with their scimitar blades aloft - although what they are charging towards remains unclear. Arya Stark, who rode out of the city on horseback in the penultimate episode, looks concerned as she casts her eye of Daenerys's armies.

The finale to season eight is due to air on Sky Atlantic at 2am on Monday morning in the UK, or at 9pm Eastern time on Sunday, May 19.

To watch the full trailer, click below.