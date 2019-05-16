Ireland’s Sarah McTernan to make Eurovision debut in second semi-final

Ireland’s Eurovision Song Contest entry is one of 18 acts who will take to the stage for the second of two live semi-finals. Sarah McTernan, from Scarriff, Co Clare, will perform the upbeat pop song 22 as she attempts to become one of 26 acts in the grand final on Saturday. The 25-year-old is best known for competing in The Voice Of Ireland in 2015, when she came third, and was mentored by S Club 7 star Rachel Stevens for the contest in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Sweden’s John Lundvik will also perform, singing the gospel-tinged ballad Too Late For Love, as will Russia’s Sergey Lazarev, who will sing Scream. Both are favourites to move through to the grand final. The Netherlands’ Duncan Laurence has been touted as the clear favourite to win the 2019 contest since his self-penned song Arcade debuted online in March. It will be the public’s first chance to see his stripped-back performance live.

The second semi-final also marks the first chance UK residents have to vote in this year’s contest. All countries taking part in the semi-final can vote alongside Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom. Fans can vote over the phone, by text or via the Eurovision app, available on iOS, Android and Windows devices. The public vote will make up 50% of the total vote, with the other half determined by a professional jury in each participating country.

