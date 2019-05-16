Lyra McKee’s partner calls for legalisation of same-sex marriage in NI

The UK Government should legalise same-sex marriage in the absence of Stormont power-sharing, Lyra McKee’s partner has said. Sara Canning will address a rally calling for change in Northern Ireland at Belfast City Hall on Saturday. Miss McKee, 29, was a promising journalist shot in the head by dissident republican group the New IRA during clashes with police in the Creggan estate in Londonderry last month.

Lyra McKee was killed in Derry Credit: Family handout/PA

Organisers predicted large numbers would march in Belfast on Saturday for what they termed marriage equality. Same-sex marriage is not allowed in Northern Ireland, although civil partnerships are recognised. Fresh Stormont political talks were kick-started by Miss McKee’s death. Miss Canning said: “Lyra and I wanted to get married, surrounded by our families and friends, because we shared a love which meant we wanted to spend the rest of our lives together. “But, as things stand, the law in Northern Ireland says that the love that Lyra and I shared is not equal. “It is unbelievable – and simply unacceptable – that in 2019 this discrimination is allowed to continue in any part of the UK or Ireland.”

