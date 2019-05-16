Masterplan unveiled to unlock potential of port and industrial site

Plans to unlock the “vast potential” of a former port and industrial site have been unveiled as a consultation on its future is launched.

Peel Ports has announced a masterplan for Hunterston PARC in North Ayrshire which features a dry dock, 300 acre brownfield site and deep water.

Hunterston was originally constructed as an iron ore terminal port and used for importing coal for many years, handling a peak volume of 10.3 million tonnes of coal in 2005.

However, there has been no market for coal imports since the closure of Longannet power station in 2016.

The masterplan sets out how Peel Ports intends to develop the site over the next 20 years.

Proposals include a train manufacturing plant, a liquid natural gas terminal, a combined cycle gas turbine power station and plastics recycling and storage.