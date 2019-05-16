'People can book with confidence because we have a plan,' insists Thomas Cook boss, despite record loss

Thomas Cook’s share price is back to levels last seen in 2012 when the consensus was that the company was not long for this world.

This morning, Thomas Cook reported the worst half-year loss in its history and issued its third profits warning in the last eight months. Shares are now changing hands for just 19 pence.

“People can book with confidence because we have a plan and we have the support of our banks”, Thomas Cook’s chief executive, Peter Fankhauser, told ITV News.

The headline loss of £1.5 billion is eye-watering but much of it is down to a “goodwill” write-down of £1.1 billion.

Thomas Cook has decided, with hindsight, that its merger with My Travel in 2007 created no value at all. Yet another ill-judged adventure by the company’s previous management team.

The merger with Coop Travel in 2011 has proved no less foolish, saddling Thomas Cook with a nationwide chain of 1200 travel agents - Nottingham alone has ten - at precisely the time that money started moving online. “The more customers move online, the more we will be closing our shops” Peter Fankhauser explained.

21 shops closed in the UK in the last six months, 580 remain. Fankhauser wouldn’t say how many of them he needs.