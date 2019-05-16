Police release facial reconstruction image of man found in farm building

Detectives have released a facial reconstruction image of a man whose body was found in a farm building where it had lain undiscovered for at least a year. The body was found in the disused barn off Bazeley Copse Lane, Micheldever, Hampshire, on December 1, 2017, by police carrying out inquiries into an unrelated burglary. As well as the human remains, the officers found items including a sleeping bag, a rucksack, a Sony Walkman, a Martina Cole novel and a Winchester street atlas.

A rucksack that was with the body found in a disused barn off Bazeley Copse Lane, Micheldever Credit: Hampshire Police/PA

A Hampshire police spokesman said: “We believe the remains had been in the barn for at least a year. “Despite extensive forensic and DNA examinations, detectives have been unable to identify this man, and we are now appealing for help from the public.” The man is described as white, aged between his 30s and 60s, about 5ft 6in tall, with short fair brown hair and he had a narrow face with an overbite.

A blue top was also discovered Credit: Hampshire Police/PA