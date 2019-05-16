Pregnant teenager murdered and baby cut from her womb – US police

A pregnant teenager who went to a Chicago home in response to a Facebook offer of free baby clothes was strangled and her baby cut from her womb, US police and family members said.

The newborn was in a grave condition and not expected to survive while murder charges have been filed against a woman and her daughter.

Police said 46-year-old Clarisa Figueroa and her daughter, Desiree Figueroa, 24, have been charged with first-degree murder.

The older woman’s boyfriend, 40-year-old Piotr Bobak, is charged with concealment of a homicide.

The body of 19-year-old Marlen Ochoa-Lopez was found early on Wednesday behind the house, more than three weeks after she disappeared.

The teenager, who was nine months pregnant, was last seen leaving her high school on April 23, the same day paramedics were called to the home several miles away on the Southwest Side about a newborn with problems breathing.