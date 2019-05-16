Prince Harry awarded damages for pictures which 'undermined his safety', writes Chris Ship

Prince Harry has been awarded a substantial sum in damages after pictures were taken of his private home in Oxfordshire. Credit: PA

Prince Harry has been awarded a substantial sum in damages after pictures were taken of his private home in Oxfordshire. He has also received an apology from the paparazzi agency which Harry 'acknowledges and welcomes'. But he no longer feels able to live at the property.

The Duke of Sussex instructed his lawyers to act after the picture agency Splash hired a helicopter to take photographs of the house which Harry and Meghan were renting in Oxfordshire. The helicopter flew over the property at low altitude which allowed the Splash photographer to take pictures directly into the bedroom of the house as well as the living and dining areas. It happened in January before the birth of the Duke and Duchess' son Archie. Lawyers for the Royal Family from the firm Harbottle and Lewis successfully argued in court that the pictures were 'taken for commercial gain' and they breached 'the Duke's right to privacy under Article 8' of the European Convention on Human Rights.

