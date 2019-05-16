Probation service to be renationalised after Chris Grayling's ‘flawed’ privatisation

Former justice secretary Chris Grayling introduced the part-privatisation of probation services. Credit: PA

Supervision of all offenders in England and Wales is being brought back in-house after a part-privatisation was dogged by controversy and criticism. The public National Probation Service (NPS) will take over management of low and medium-risk cases, which are currently handled by private providers. The overhaul, introduced under then justice secretary Chris Grayling, was designed to drive down re-offending. But it has been heavily criticised by MPs and watchdogs. Under the existing system, high-risk individuals are supervised by the NPS, with all other work assigned to community rehabilitation companies (CRCs). Changes to be unveiled by Justice Secretary David Gauke will see all offender management brought under the NPS after CRC contracts end in December 2020. Under the new model, the Government will provide up to £280 million a year for probation “interventions” from the private and voluntary sectors.

Each NPS region will have a dedicated “innovation partner” responsible for providing unpaid work and accredited programmes. Mr Gauke said: “Delivering a stronger probation system, which commands the confidence of the courts and better protects the public, is a pillar of our reforms to focus on rehabilitation and cut reoffending. “I want a smarter justice system that reduces repeat crime by providing robust community alternatives to ineffective short prison sentences – supporting offenders to turn away from crime for good. “The model we are announcing today will harness the skills of private and voluntary providers and draw on the expertise of the NPS to boost rehabilitation, improve standards and ultimately increase public safety.” Probation services manage more than a quarter of a million offenders in England and Wales, including inmates preparing to leave jail, ex-prisoners living in the community and people serving community or suspended sentences. Under a programme known as Transforming Rehabilitation, 35 probation trusts were replaced in 2014 by the NPS and 21 privately-owned CRCs.

Changes to be unveiled by Justice Secretary David Gauke will see all offender management brought under the NPS Credit: PA

Earlier this month, the Public Accounts Committee accused the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) of taking “unacceptable” risks with taxpayers’ money when rushing through the shake-up at “breakneck speed”. An inspection report previously revealed thousands of offenders were being managed by a brief phone call once every six weeks. Chief inspector of probation Dame Glenys Stacey, who earlier this year described the model delivered by Transforming Rehabilitation as “irredeemably flawed”, said she was “delighted” at Mr Gauke’s decision. She said: “Probation is a complex social service and it has proved well-nigh impossible to reduce it to a set of contractual requirements.”