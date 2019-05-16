- ITV Report
-
SAS: Who Dares Wins star Jason Fox on 'theraputic' gunfights and his PTSD battle
Point of View is an ITV News series where we invite people to share their life experiences and what they've learned from them.
Jason Fox is a Secret Boat Service (SBS) veteran best known to TV audiences for his role on documentary series SAS: Who Dares Wins.
He served in the British armed forces for 20 years before being forced out with a mental disorder he never even believed existed: Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).
Jason remembers "taking cover in a ditch" when an emotion "completely alien" to him overwhelmed him and suddenly he "just wanted to be a 10-year-old boy again at home with my mum".
Before that moment he was a "big non-believer in PTSD" because during his long military career he had "been in those stressful situations" and was "coping with it".
After being medically discharged with the disorder he says he found himself "eating the biggest slice of humble pie".
After struggling to adapt to civilian life and losing his sense of identity associated with being in the forces, he found himself stood on a cliff contemplating taking his own life.
"It was a moment where I was like; 'hang on a minute, things have got this bad then what is it I need to do? Do I throw myself off or if I turn around, what do I do?'"
Watch the video at the top of the article to see what helped Jason to change his bleak perspective and, ultimately, help others fighting a similar battle.
