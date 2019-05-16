Hawksmoor Manchester accidentally serves £4,500 bottle of wine to customer

A restaurant has admitted to accidentally serving a £4,500 bottle of red wine to a diner.

Hawksmoor Manchester said on Twitter it hoped the customer “enjoyed your evening” after they were given the 2001 bottle of Chateau le Pin Pomerol.

It is not clear if the diner involved had any idea they had been drinking wine described as “legendary” and “mythical” in reviews on vivino.com, or how much they paid for it.

The restaurant advised the member of staff who made the error to keep their “chin up”, adding that “one-off mistakes happen” and “we love you anyway”.