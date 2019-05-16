Sir Andy Murray to collect knighthood from Prince of Wales

Sir Andy Murray will collect his knighthood at Buckingham Palace today, more than two years after he was awarded the honour.

The three-time Grand Slam champion was named in the Queen’s New Years Honours in 2016, following his second Wimbledon win and second Olympic gold.

Speaking at the time, the 32-year-old said being known as a sir “sounds a bit strange” but welcomed “the big honour”.

Sir Andy said: “It’s great recognition for my results of the last few years and it’s obviously a very nice way to finish 2016 or start 2017, but I’m more than happy just being known as Andy, that’s fine by me.”