Solar panels and National Grid public ownership part of Labour's 'green industrial revolution'

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn during a visit to Salford. Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA

Jeremy Corbyn has launched his party’s plans for a ''green industrial revolution'' and revealed public ownership of the National Grid is on the cards. The Labour leader said his policies would benefit the working class and are aimed at tackling climate change which he said is ''crucial''. Mr Corbyn wants 1.75million properties to have solar panels which he said would result in lower heating and lower electricity bills for home owners. Profits from the National Grid will be invested in renewable energy. He unveiled his proposals as he visited a Greater Manchester housing estate where he viewed solar panels installed on social housing in Walkden, Salford.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn during a visit to Salford. Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA

The Labour leader said: “We are announcing here a policy which is a response to the climate emergency that we got declared in Parliament. ''We are going to ensure that 1.75 million homes get solar panels and that the community benefits from that in lower heating bills for people in homes, lower electricity prices for them and also that we are going to take the National Grid into public ownership.” Interest-free loans, grants and changes to regulations will help an additional 750,000 properties install solar panels under the Labour plan. He said National Grid profits of £3 billion in the last year would be “much better spent” investing in renewable energy. “It’s a win-win situation and it’s crucial we as a country do it,” he said. “If we don’t reduce the amount of carbon we are putting out, and obviously every other country in the world, then the climate emergency doesn’t stay normal, it gets worse.” Mr Corbyn was joined by shadow business secretary Rebecca Long Bailey to speak to Mark Lowe, from housing association ForHousing, and deputy mayor of Salford Paula Boshell about the work done on bungalows on Mereside Grove and homes in the surrounding area. Ms Long Bailey said the plans would be the equivalent of taking four million cars off the roads.

Jeremy Corbyn and Rebecca Long Bailey in Salford Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA