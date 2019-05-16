Spanish voters surge towards supporting far-right parties ahead of European elections

For miles around, large swathes of plastic sheeting stretch out over an area of Spain. Its purpose is to protect crops - and it supports thousands of jobs.

The landscape here has changed so much that this sea of plastic is now visible from space. But as farmers prosper, it's a change in the area's political landscape which is causing concern.

In conditions exceeding 40C, hundreds of thousands of migrant workers pick the fruit and vegetables which feed millions of people across northern Europe.

It's hot, tiring and demanding work - and not a career choice for Spaniards, many of whom refuse to work on the farms.

The influx of migrant workers has caused concern in this region. As the European elections approach, it's a hot topic for candidates and voters alike.