Supermarkets: Are You Saving Enough? - Tonight

Would you like to save a third on your weekly supermarket shop?

That’s what happened to mum of three Jennifer Gilmour when she volunteered for a supermarket challenge.

Jennifer took up the challenge for ‘Supermarkets: Are You Saving Enough?’ produced by ITV’s Tonight Series.

While Jennifer did her normal shop at her local Asda in Hull, reporter Fiona Foster bought the cheaper equivalent.

Tonight’s programme revealed a massive difference in price by going for the cheaper products.