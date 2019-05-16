Judges quash 'unsafe' conviction of takeaway boss jailed over death of schoolgirl with nut allergy

Megan Lee died from an asthma attack after eating a takeaway. Credit: Lancashire police/PA

A takeaway boss found guilty of the manslaughter of a schoolgirl who suffered an allergic reaction to a meal containing peanut proteins has had his conviction quashed. Mohammed Abdul Kuddus was handed a two-year jail sentence in November after Megan Lee, 15, suffered an asthma attack and died from eating food bought from the Royal Spice in Lancashire. But Court of Appeal judges, sitting in London on Thursday, quashed his “unsafe” conviction for gross negligence manslaughter and declared it ''cannot stand''. Elaborating on the reasons why, Sir Brian Leveson said there was ''no evidence'' that Kuddus ever saw a printout of Megan's order or was made aware of comments on it about allergies to nuts and prawns. Kuddus, the sole director of the takeaway in Oswaldtwistle, also worked there as a chef. Sir Brian said no application had been made for a retrial on the manslaughter charge. The court heard Megan's order was viewed only by the manager, Harun Rashid, who was jailed for three years.

Nut allergy sufferer Megan and a friend ordered a meal online from the takeaway using the Just Eat website on December 30 2016, and wrote “prawns, nuts” in the comments section of the web page. Despite that, the food delivered, including a seekh kebab and a Peshwari naan, contained peanut proteins. Megan suffered a severe allergic reaction and died in hospital two days later on New Year’s Day 2017. A Home Office pathologist concluded her death was caused by a fatal asthma attack precipitated by an allergic reaction to nuts. Kuddus was convicted of manslaughter by a jury at Manchester Crown Court in October last year, along with manager Harun Rashid, who had previously sold the business to him.

