The Royal Rota - royal baby special: We talk to the only reporter to interview Harry and Meghan about Archie
This is The Royal Rota - our podcast where ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship discusses the big stories about the Royal Family with the journalists who cover them.
In this episode, Chris and ITV News Royal Producer Lizzie Robinson are joined by the Press Association's Alan Jones. They talk about the royal story of the moment - baby Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.
Alan was the only journalist to interview Prince Harry when he announced the arrival of baby Archie - and he was also the only reporter to speak to Harry and Meghan two days later when the couple revealed their baby son to the world's media.
Alan talks to Chris and Lizzie about the moment he found out he would be interviewing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and what it felt like to be one of the first people to see the baby.
