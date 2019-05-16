Theresa May agrees to set timetable for her departure from Downing Street

Theresa May could be on the verge of finally setting a departure date. Credit: PA

Theresa May has agreed to set a timetable for the election of her successor as Tory leader, the chairman of the Conservative backbench 1922 Committee has said. Following a meeting between Prime Minister and the 1922 executive at Westminster on Thursday, Sir Graham Brady said he would meet her again in early in June to agree the details.

ITV Political Editor Robert Peston said Theresa May is "clinging on to a semblance of control" over her departure date, which he said should be announced in the next few weeks.

Sir Graham said in a statement “The Prime Minister is determined to secure our departure from the European Union and is devoting her efforts to securing the second reading of the Withdrawal Agreement Bill in the week commencing June 3 2019 and the passage of that Bill and the consequent departure of the United Kingdom from the European Union by the summer.

