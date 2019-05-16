Three Britons dead after plane crash near Dubai airport

Three Britons have died after a UK-registered light aircraft crashed in Dubai, authorities said. The four-seat plane plummeted to the ground around three miles south of Dubai International Airport, killing all four people on board, according to the United Arab Emirates General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA). Three UK citizens and one South African died, it added in a statement.

The crash happened as the DA42 aircraft was “on a mission to calibrate terrestrial navigation systems at the airport”, said the GCAA. A Foreign Office spokeswoman said: “We are working closely with the Emirati authorities following reports of a small aircraft crash in Dubai.” The Diamond DA42 aircraft is described on the Diamond website as having a “high degree of crashworthiness” and being “easy to fly and burns fuel like a single, but with the added safety of a second engine”. The Government of Dubai Media Office tweeted an image of a small plane with the registration G-MDME in its initial announcement of the crash.

