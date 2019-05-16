Three Britons die after light aircraft crashes near Dubai International Airport

Three Britons have died after a UK-registered light aircraft crashed near Dubai International Airport, the United Arab Emirates General Civil Aviation Authority said.

The Dubai Media Office tweeted: "A UK-registered small DA42 plane crashed three miles to the south of Dubai International Airport, killing four people on board, the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) announced today.

"The four-seat plane crashed while on a mission to calibrate terrestrial navigation systems at the airport, with all crew members, three British, and one South African, killed," said the GCAA in a statement.