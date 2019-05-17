Bowel cancers rise among under-50s in the UK, study finds

Bowel cancers are on the rise among under-50s in the UK, prompting calls to lower the screening age.

New research shows incidents of bowel cancers in adults under 50 have increased substantially over the latest available 10-year period, while the levels for other age groups either dropped or remained the same.

Although the total numbers of cases in young people remain low, studies revealed a sharp rise in rates in 20 to 29-year-olds.

Bowel cancer is the fourth most common cancer and affects the large bowel, which is made up of the colon and rectum.