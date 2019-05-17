Watford captain Troy Deeney says 'there's zero pressure' ahead of FA Cup final against Manchester City

Watford's captain says the team have "absolutely zero pressure" ahead of the FA Cup Final against Manchester City on Saturday at Wembley.

The 138th edition sees Pep Guardiola's team hoping to become the first club to win the unique domestic treble in England - after sealing the League Cup and the Premier League double last Sunday.

Standing in their way though is Watford who want to make their own history.

The team's last and only appearance in the FA Cup final was in 1984 - when Elton John was the club's chair - and they lost 2-0 to Everton.

Watford's "Rocket Man" will not be watching tomorrow but his two sons will lead the time team out.