- ITV Report
-
Watford captain Troy Deeney says 'there's zero pressure' ahead of FA Cup final against Manchester City
Watford's captain says the team have "absolutely zero pressure" ahead of the FA Cup Final against Manchester City on Saturday at Wembley.
The 138th edition sees Pep Guardiola's team hoping to become the first club to win the unique domestic treble in England - after sealing the League Cup and the Premier League double last Sunday.
Standing in their way though is Watford who want to make their own history.
The team's last and only appearance in the FA Cup final was in 1984 - when Elton John was the club's chair - and they lost 2-0 to Everton.
Watford's "Rocket Man" will not be watching tomorrow but his two sons will lead the time team out.
Watford captain, Troy Deeney, tells ITV News: "Everyone's written us off already so in everyone's mind we've already lost five-nil and it's job done, I don't know why we're turning up - so for us there is absolutely zero pressure."
Deeney is used to pressure like the injury time penalty in the cup semi-final, a moment he shared with the fans.
Deeney describes his teammates and the football club as his "family", saying: "There's been a time where I've owed the club and the club has owed me, they were family and that's how I feel about this club, I want this family to be as big and as brave it can be.
"And we don't get no big or braver or to go to the FA Cup final against probably the best team in this generation."
What time is the FA cup final?
Man City vs Watford kicks off at 5pm on Saturday 18 May.
What channel is the match on?
BBC One and BT Sport 2 will be showing the match live.