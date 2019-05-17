Defender Danny Rose reveals he was labelled 'crazy' by a football club interested in him after depression battle

Tottenham defender Danny Rose opened up about his battle with mental health. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

Tottenham defender Danny Rose has revealed he was labelled "crazy" by a football club interested in him after he revealed his struggles with depression. The England left-back said he received contact about a possible transfer, but the unnamed club wanted to check he wasn't "crazy" after he revealed his battle with depression ahead of last year's World Cup, which he says was triggered by a mixture of injury and family matters. Speaking as part of a BBC documentary - A Royal Team Talk: Tackling Mental Health - Rose, 28, says football has a "long way to go" when it comes to dealing with mental health issues.

"I was speaking to another club in the summer and they said, 'the club would like to meet you, just to check that you're not crazy,' because of what I'd said and what I'd been through," said Rose. "I was embarrassed, as whatever I've been through I like to think it doesn't affect me doing my job.

Peter Crouch opened up about his struggles about how he struggled to get to grips with his body. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

"I still know I'll always give a hundred percent." While Rose never made the prospective move, he said he was "angry" and "embarrassed" that people would "assume I might be crazy". Should the opportunity for the move come round again, Rose said "I'd definitely say no now".

Top left to right: Jermaine Jenas, Peter Crouch and Danny Rose. Bottom left to right: Gareth Southgate, Prince William and Thierry Henry. All appear on A Royal Team Talk: Tackling Mental Health. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

Prince William, who is President-Designate of the FA, also appears in the documentary. Earlier this week the royal launched a new mental health campaign with football at the heart of it. The Duke of Cambridge said he wanted to use the sport to encourage more men to discuss depression. Suicide is the biggest killer of men under 45 and Prince William said he hoped the initiative would show how support from a team, at any level, can encourage players to open up.

Burnley striker Peter Crouch speaks of his own battles with body image, as part of the documentary. The 6ft 7in former England striker, who has scored 108 goals in 468 Premier League appearances, revealed he "always used to cry" when he was 14 or 15-years-old due to his build.

"Although I make light of those things now, no teenager wants to go through these things." A Royal Team Talk: Tackling Mental Health, Sunday, 10.30pm, BBC One