- ITV Report
Game of Thrones fans demand remake of final series with near million-strong petition
Winter has finally come for Game of Thrones fans - but many have been left disappointed by the final episodes of the television epic.
A petition calling on producers to remake the final series has been signed by almost one million people.
The signatories want HBO to reconsider its efforts to wind up the show - picking holes in storylines and the way favourite characters have been written out.
The Change.Org petition, which launched earlier this week after the penultimate episode, demands HBO have the final series rewritten by "competent writers".
It says: "David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have proven themselves to be woefully incompetent writers when they have no source material (i.e. the books) to fall back on."
One angry signatory wrote: "The story fell apart, the characters became caricatures of themselves - and some worse, unrecognisable - and the world lost the cohesiveness and believe-ability it had maintained previously."
With the reported cost of each episode standing in the region of £12million, it's unlikely HBO will give in to demands to recreate one of television's most talked about shows.
The final episode of the drama will air in the early hours of Monday on Sky Atlantic in the UK.